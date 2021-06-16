Trade ideas thread - European session 16 June 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Inflation is still the key buzz word so watch out for that and the continued reiteration of what it means for that to be 'transitory'.





Oil is still looking perky while other commodities such as copper and lumber are taking a hit this week with China adding to the misery earlier here





Those are arguably the only notable movers, Bitcoin aside that is, in what has been a rather grindy week gearing towards the Fed later today.





F-O-M-C. That's the only game in town today as the market awaits the Fed to see what Powell & co. has to offer with their latest set of projections and if they will continue to steer away from taper talk - which is more than likely.