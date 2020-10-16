Trade ideas thread - European session 16 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









USD/JPY is back under its 100-hour moving average to rest around 105.20-25 but large expiries seen at 105.00 is likely to limit any major drop in the spot market for now.





Elsewhere, the aussie is staying a little pressured with AUD/USD creeping below its 100-day moving average. Keep below and that will give sellers added momentum for a chase towards the 0.7000 handle in the sessions ahead.





US futures are looking more tepid following the softer close yesterday, which saw a late comeback by Wall Street to end the day marginally lower.





There is still some element of caution in the market for now but from a technical perspective, the dollar is keeping in a decent spot towards the weekend. The gains so far aren't breaking any major levels for the most part so we'll see if and how broader sentiment can help to trigger a larger directional move in the sessions ahead.





Elsewhere, the pound will be a key spot to watch ahead of the weekend as we await Boris Johnson's response to the EU on whether to continue with negotiations.

















There is mild movement among major currencies to start the day, with the yen sitting a little higher amid some cautious tones since trading yesterday.