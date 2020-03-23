Trade ideas thread - European session 23 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The dollar is on the back foot to start the day but much like Friday, things can quickly turn on its head in this kind of market as volatility remains heightened and there are still ongoing worries surrounding the coronavirus outbreak globally.





US futures hit limit-down earlier but aren't keeping at the floor at least, though the risk mood is still pointing towards a sour open in the European morning.





It is a new week and we will have to see how the market will balance out dollar funding pressures and the self-reinforcing flows into the greenback, along with central bank/govt action, as well as ongoing virus developments across the world.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! I hope you're all doing well and that everyone is in the pink of health as we look to get things going on the new week.