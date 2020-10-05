Trade ideas thread - European session 5 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts







The dollar and yen are on the back foot but surprisingly, the franc is leading gains ahead of European morning trade today.





That said, EUR/CHF moved near to test its 100-day moving average @ 1.0732 with some daily support seen around 1.0720-30 over the past two months.





So, that may limit the downside in the pair despite the price action we're seeing so far.





Elsewhere, US futures are keeping higher by ~0.7% and that is keeping the market more cheery for the time being. The aussie and loonie are riding on the back of the better risk mood to post some mild gains as we get things going.





The setback on Friday did little to hurt the AUD/USD momentum, as buyer still retain near-term control by keeping above the 100-hour moving average and continuing to eye a move towards the 0.7200 handle today.





Elsewhere, the pound has largely managed to shrug off Brexit concerns in the past week with cable still keeping on the higher side at 1.2935 currently.





The 1.3000 handle remains a key level to watch for any upside break but sellers themselves are finding it tough to wrestle back near-term control in the pair for now.





A growing focus in the next few weeks will be the US election and that will see more volatility in the risk mood and dollar for the most part, so just be mindful of that.





As for the start of the week, there's still plenty to digest but we'll see what headlines will come from the US on stimulus talk and also Trump's health condition.





What are your views on the market right now?















The market is feeling better about Trump's health condition following some nervousness seen on Friday, and that is leading to a slightly more positive risk tilt to start the day.