Trade ideas thread - Monday 28 September 2020

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday September 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday September 24 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday September 22 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday September 21 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday September 18 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Another ECB member weighs in a warning about EUR - Visco worried by EUR strength - mentions intervention
-
ECB de Cos says no room for complacency on the euro exchange rate
-
BoE Tenreyro says the evidence on negative rates is encouraging
-
Fed's George: Economic recovery far from complete
-
ECB's de Cos: The issuance of a digital euro is not foreseen in the immediate future