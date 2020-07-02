Trump administration plans to open new coronavirus crisis pandemic office

Trump disbanded the National Security Council's pandemic response office in 2018.

Furiously back-pedalling now in response to the epic health disaster his failures have unleashed in the US.





Plans are in place to launch a similar office at the State Department:

will fall under the leadership of a new position: coordinator for pandemics,

Its way too late, but hey, at least its something. Anything that can be done to mitigate the scale of the crisis will be welcome and will save lives. A bonus would be hastening economic recovery.





In the meantime, just wear a mask. Its not perfect protection, but its something. More than 20 states in the US have now mandated mask wearing. Not quite matching the more than half of states that have reversed reopening moves.





When will the big guy finally cave and wear a mask? VP Pence has finally accepted his mistake and is a strong advocate. Kudos.



