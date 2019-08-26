Trump: China called US negotiators last night, says they want to come back to the negotiating table

Comments by Trump at the G7 summit in France





Says this is a very positive development for the world

Says we will have a further statement on China

Confident to reach a deal with China

Risk trades are getting a boost on the headlines here with USD/JPY jumping from 105.20 to 105.65 currently. The commentary here is feeding optimism back into markets but I reckon this is more in relation to proposed trade talks in September.





Nonetheless, this is a welcome boost for risk assets after the gloom and doom seen at the start of trading today. However, the question remains, can this optimism last?



