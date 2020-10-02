Trump leaves White House for Walter Reed Military Medical Center

That took a quick turn for the worse





There is another report that he's had a fever all day and he hasn't tweeted so you know it's bad.







Reports now say he's now leaving the White House for the military hospital.





A White House official says he will be moving into a special suite at Walter Reed military hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure, in case he needs treatment.







I can't imagine that it's escalated that quickly. Oftentimes it's a slower process with the coronavirus. It took 10 days before Boris Johnson went to hospital.





The earlier report about the regeneron cocktail might have been a tell that he wasn't doing well.

