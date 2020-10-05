Trump says he's leaving hospital. Says he feels better than he did 20 years ago

Trump tweets that he's leaving hospital

Tweet from the President:



I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!

No need to fear so long as you can get instant tests, a team of doctors, a private hospital wing and experimental treatments.









