Tokyo Stock Exchange reportedly to extend trading hours by 30 minutes in 3 years' time
NHK reports on the matter
The exchange currently operates from 9am to 1130am local time before pausing for an hour break and then resuming at 1230pm to 3pm local time (5 hours in total).
The change is likely to see the closing time extended by half-an-hour, though it should only be officially announced in the weeks ahead alongside perhaps other changes to its cash equity market (as part of discussions since May).