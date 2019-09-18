UK August CPI +0.4% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 18 September 2019





Prior 0.0%

CPI +1.7% vs +1.9% y/y expected

Prior +2.1%

Core CPI +1.5% vs +1.8% y/y expected

Prior +1.9%

Those are some poor headline inflation readings with the core reading even sinking to its weakest level since November 2016. ONS notes that the decline in inflation pressures stem from a drop in computer game prices and clothing prices, relative to last year.





Inflation was one of the few bright spots in keeping a more steady BOE outlook but as price pressures start to dwindle, you can expect the BOE to cut rates sooner rather than later to combat the drop here if it persists.





The drop in annual house prices below isn't encouraging as well, with the +0.7% reading the weakest since September 2012 and ONS notes that 4 out of 9 regions in the country are now seeing annual declines in house price growth.





The pound has fallen further on the day with cable down to 1.2450 currently, from around 1.2465 going into the decision.









PPI output -0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

PPI output +1.6% vs +2.0% y/y expected

PPI input -0.1% vs -0.2% m/m expected

PPI input -0.8% vs -0.1% y/y expected RPI +0.8% vs +0.7% m/m expected

RPI +2.6% vs +2.6% y/y expected

July HPI +0.7% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Prior +0.9%; revised to +1.4% Some other details on the day as producer price and retail price figures are released:



