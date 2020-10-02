UK Brexit negotiator: Though differences remain, there are outlines of an agreement

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Frost:

  • He is concerned there is little time
  • Gap on fisheries is unfortunately very large, risks being impossible to bridge
  • Encouraged that progress has been possible on a law enforcement agreement and that there has been convergence on the structure of the overall partnership
  • On level playing field, we continue to seek an agreement that ensures our ability to set our own laws in the UK without constraints that go beyond those appropriate to a free trade deal
That comment on fisheries is certainly worrisome.

