UK Brexit negotiator: Though differences remain, there are outlines of an agreement
Comments from Frost:
- He is concerned there is little time
- Gap on fisheries is unfortunately very large, risks being impossible to bridge
- Encouraged that progress has been possible on a law enforcement agreement and that there has been convergence on the structure of the overall partnership
- On level playing field, we continue to seek an agreement that ensures our ability to set our own laws in the UK without constraints that go beyond those appropriate to a free trade deal
That comment on fisheries is certainly worrisome.