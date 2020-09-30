UK Covid case count stays steady at 7107 vs 7143 yesterday

Covid statistics are steady in the UK.

The UK is reporting steady Covid statistics for the day:

cases come in at 7107 vs. 7143 yesterday



The number of deaths are at 71 vs. 71 yesterday







The case count is higher and near the highs from back in April. However, the death count remains very low in relation to the spikes seen in April (approached 1200 per day). The spike in cases is a function of the number of tests. Better therapeutics are likely helping.