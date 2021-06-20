UK data - Rightmove house price indicator for June +0.8% m/m (prior +1.8%)
Property website Rightmove indicator of asking prices:
- "Buyer demand remains very strong, though with an all-time low in the number of properties available for sale ... and new stock at higher-than-ever average prices, there are early signs of a slowing in the frenetic pace"
Rightmove collected the data between May 9 and June 12
The UK government has cut property purchase taxes to reverse an initial slump in sales early in the pandemic, helping to support prices.
- June is the last month when the full stamp duty tax break applies
- is to be wholly phased out in October