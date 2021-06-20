UK data - Rightmove house price indicator for June +0.8% m/m (prior +1.8%)

Property website Rightmove indicator of asking prices:

"Buyer demand remains very strong, though with an all-time low in the number of properties available for sale ... and new stock at higher-than-ever average prices, there are early signs of a slowing in the frenetic pace"

Rightmove collected the data between May 9 and June 12



---





The UK government has cut property purchase taxes to reverse an initial slump in sales early in the pandemic, helping to support prices.

June is the last month when the full stamp duty tax break applies

is to be wholly phased out in October



