UK-EU officials increasingly optimistic in Northern Ireland border dispute - report

Positive Brexit news

The EU and UK face a June 30 deadline to sort out Northern Ireland border issues. That's when the grace period expires after the Jan 1 Brexit deal and it would mean a ban on sales of some meats coming into Northern Ireland from the UK.





The UK is pushing for an extension of the grace period and a Bloomberg report says officials on both sides now believe it's likely an extension will be granted.





GBP hasn't moved much on this news, which highlights how little impact it's having on the market.

