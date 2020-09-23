UK's Raab: Virus restrictions are serious, proportionate

Comments by UK foreign minister, Dominic Raab





Cannot rule out a full second lockdown in the UK

Better to ask people to work from home now than resort to a full lockdown later The government is under intense scrutiny at the moment, with some quarters of the public also questioning whether the measures introduced yesterday are sufficient to curb the spread of the virus outbreak in recent weeks.





When questioned on that, Raab just said that he does not want to speculate about what more could be done at this point in time to address the health crisis.





But essentially, the government is trying to keep the economy running as it is - for the most part - while also wanting to "flatten the curve". That is a tough balancing act though.