US advance goods trade balance for May -88.1 billion versus -87.5 billion estimate

advance goods trade balance $-88.1 billion versus $-87.5 billion estimate. The prior month was -$85.7 billion.



Gain of $2.4 billion

Export of goods were $144.3 billion which was $-0.5 billion less than April



Imports came in at $232.4 billion which was $1.9 billion more than April.



The record deficit was reached in March 2021 at $-91.917 billion. In February 2021 the deficit was $-88.211 billion.

Trade deficits are a subtraction from US GDP. However with bottlenecks and Covid, the data could be skewed as global flows are impacted.













