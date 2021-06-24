US advance goods trade balance for May -88.1 billion versus -87.5 billion estimate

US advance goods trade balance for May 2021

US trade deficit widens
  • prior report
  • advance goods trade balance $-88.1 billion versus $-87.5 billion estimate. The prior month was -$85.7 billion.
  • Gain of $2.4 billion
  • Export of goods were $144.3 billion which was $-0.5 billion less than April
  • Imports came in at $232.4 billion which was $1.9 billion more than April.
  • The record deficit was reached in March 2021 at $-91.917 billion. In February 2021 the deficit was $-88.211 billion.  
Trade deficits are a subtraction from US GDP.   However with bottlenecks and Covid, the data could be skewed as global flows are impacted.

Trade balance

