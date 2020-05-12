US April NFIB small business optimism index 90.9 vs 83.0 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by NFIB - 12 May 2020


The index falls to its lowest level since March 2013 but the drop isn't as bad as expected as some economic optimism helped to steer clear of a sharper drop as estimated above.

Looking at the details, sales expectations plummeted from +12 in March to -42 in April - the lowest on record. But a 29% share of small business owners - the most since October 2018 -said the economy will be better in the next six months. NFIB notes that:

"The impact from this pandemic, including government stay-at-home orders and mandated non-essential business closures, has had a devastating impact on the small business economy."
I think the optimism is encouraging but it belies the economic situation and perhaps the reduction in demand that will be reflected across the globe in the coming months.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose