US Bombers Might Have to Go Back on Nuclear Alert
An interesting read (not forex) on remarks from the head of the U.S. Strategic Command
- The head of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) says he would ask to put bombers back on nuclear alert if the U.S. failed to replace the Minuteman-III.
- The Pentagon is planning to replace the Minuteman-III with a new intercontinental ballistic missile, but some critics think such a move is unnecessary.
- STRATCOM's commander says he would need two legs of a nuclear triad, or dyad, on alert at all times, forcing a portion of the bomber force to be ready to fly at a moment's notice.
