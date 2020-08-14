US business inventories -1.1% vs. -1.1% estimate
- US business inventories for June -1.1% vs. 1.1% estimate
- Prior month came in at -2.3%
- June sales were up 8.4%
- The inventory to sales ratio fell to 1.37 from 1.5. That is near the January and February levels of 1.38. The inventories to sales ratio spiked up to 1.67 in April and was at 1.50 in May
- Manufacturers inventories rose +0.6% vs. +0.2% last month
- Wholesale inventories fell -1.4% after a what -1.2 percent decline last month
- Retail inventories fell -2.6% vs. -6.2% in May
- Retail sales rose 6.8% after rising 17.3% in the prior month