US business inventories -1.1% vs. -1.1% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US business inventories for June 2020

US business inventories highlights for June 2020
  • US business inventories for June -1.1% vs. 1.1% estimate
  • Prior month came in at -2.3%
  • June sales were up 8.4%
  • The inventory to sales ratio fell to 1.37 from 1.5. That is near the January and February levels of 1.38. The inventories to sales ratio spiked up to 1.67 in April and was at 1.50 in May
  • Manufacturers inventories rose +0.6% vs. +0.2% last month
  • Wholesale inventories fell -1.4% after a what -1.2 percent decline last month
  • Retail inventories fell -2.6% vs. -6.2% in May
  • Retail sales rose 6.8% after rising 17.3% in the prior month

US business inventories for June 2020_
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose