US business inventories for April -0.2% versus -0.1% estimate

Business inventories for April 2021





full report



business inventories -0.2% versus -0.1% estimate. Prior month +0.3% revise to +0.2%



total business sales 0.6% versus 5.8% in March (was 5.7%).

Manufacturing sales 0.4% versus 2.1% last month.

Retail sales 0.5% versus 11.0% last month.

Wholesalers sales 0.8% versus 4.3% last month

inventory – sales ratio 1.25 months versus 1.26 months last month



retail inventories -1.8% versus -1.4% last month



retail inventories ex autos revise to 0.6% versus 0.5%

manufacturing inventories increased 0.3% versus 0.8% last month



wholesale inventories +0.8% versus 1.2% last month

The inventory to sales ratio is at/near lows levels going back to 2012, as supply chain constraints in strong reopening sales demand skew the ratio lower. As inventories are depleted, prices could start to rise further.