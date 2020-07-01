US coronavirus cases rose more than 46,000 on Tuesday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is the biggest rise ever for the pandemic.

Earlier estimates for June 30 were around 40K, Reuters now tallying up  more that46,000 for new cases on Tuesday.



