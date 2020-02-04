US December factory orders +1.8% vs +1.2% expected

December US factory orders data:

Prior was -0.7% (revised to -1.2%)



Factory orders ex transportation +0.6% vs +0.1% expected

Prior ex transport +0.3% (revised to +0.2%) Revisions to durable goods orders ( released Jan 28 ): Durable goods orders +2.4% vs +2.4% initially

Ex transport -0.1% vs -0.1% initially

Capital goods orders non-defense ex air -0.8% vs -0.9% initially (prior revised to 0.0% from +0.1%)



Capital goods shipments non-defense ex air -0.3% vs -0.4% initially



The factory orders headline is balanced out by the downward revision to the prior but excluding transportation, the numbers were better.





The key data point remains capital goods orders non-defense ex-air and that was still the worst since last April despite 0.1 pp being shifted by a month.

