US dollar continues to extend gains. AUD/USD setting up for outside day

US dollar continues the march high

AUD/USD touched the highest since May 25 today but is now below yesterday's low, forming a bearish outside candle on the chart.





The dollar bid is relentless at the moment, right across the board. We've seen so much flow and chop this week that it's tough to believe any of these moves. We've got the option expiry coming up in a few minutes and the London fix an hour later so we're not out of the woods.

