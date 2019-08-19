US dollar ends the day on a strong note. Watch AUD/USD

The US dollar is at the best levels of the day and is the top-performing major currency. It's even edged ahead of the euro despite the first real signs that Berlin is preparing fiscal stimulus.

The commodity currencies are the soft spot, which is a worrisome sign for an equity market that's sending a contrasting message today.

A spot to watch in the day ahead is AUD/USD. It's traded in a narrow range after breaking down in a nearly-unprecedented streak of 12 straight declines.
The inability to mount any kind of meaningful rebound here is discouraging.


