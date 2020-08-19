US dollar springs to life

No headlines behind the move





USD/JPY is at the highs of the day, up 26 pips to 105.67 after falling as low as 105.10 in Asia.



The gain in the pair is part of a broad US dollar move higher. The euro, pounds and Swiss franc are all at session lows. Precious metals are also getting hit.







There is no correlation with the move and equities (very low volume this week) and bonds. There haven't been any headlines driving the move but we're coming up to the London fix.







It's early but watch for this move to spread but I see it as a technical move so far with the euro breaking the daily range.

