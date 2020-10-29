US election analysts 538 have Biden at 88% to win the presidency

538 remind that Trump is still in with a shot, they put it around 1 in 6, which is not out of the question (he did win in 2016 lets not forget).



At this point, though, President Trump needs a big polling error in his favor if he's going to win. Although the error might not have to be as big as you might think looking at national polls. ... Trump has a meaningful chance of winning the election, per our forecast - a little worse than the chances of rolling a 1 on a six-sided die But, its going to be a battle for him;









I posted earlier that the battle for control of the Seanate may well be more meaningful than that for the White House. If the Dems can manage to take the Serante 2021 and beyond may be a good year for fiscal stimulus and US markets.