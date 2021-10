Mundane trading at the moment

The S&P 500 has pared its gain to 53 points at 4416 from a high of 4429. That's a minor wobble but the chart is turning lower in the past 30 minutes so it's something to keep an eye on.





Meanwhile, US 10-year yields remain right at the highs of the day, up 4.5 bps to 1.569% and the dollar is starting to show some life.