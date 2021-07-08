US futures extend fall in European morning trade
S&P 500 futures down by nearly 1%
The risk retreat continues to take shape on the session, with US futures tumbling further. Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are down by nearly 1% while Dow futures are down by 1.2% currently.
The VIX has also jumped up by 14% to 18.50 and that indicates that there is some element of nervousness in the market right now.
I can't see anything else causing this but the unrelenting bid in bonds this week, as the latest downdraft finally starts to spark some jitters in the market.