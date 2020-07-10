US futures lower ahead of North American trading

The risk mood is more mixed in European trading thus far

It is still going to be all about risk as we look towards the weekend, with US futures keeping lower ahead of North American trading, but are off earlier lows at least.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% but was seen down by ~1% in early European trading, before recovering some poise in the last two hours or so. European equities also managed to turn opening losses into gains during the period.





As such, the dollar has seen its earlier gains erased with EUR/USD now trading a touch higher to 1.1297 and closing in on its 100-hour moving average.





Even the likes of the aussie and kiwi have pared earlier losses against the greenback now.





Meanwhile, the yen is still holding firmer amid a bid in Treasuries while the loonie is keeping weaker as oil prices are still struggling with WTI down 2% to $38.85.





It is going to be interesting to see how Wall Street takes to the current risk mood amid the ongoing pessimism surrounding the coronavirus situation globally.





Following yesterday's decline, just keep in mind that the S&P 500 index has yet to see back-to-back losses since 10-11 June so it'll be a real test of dip buyers' resolve if they can avert that again today.



