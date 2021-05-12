US futures pare losses as dip buyers emerge

S&P 500 futures trade back to flat levels on the day

US futures looked like they were in deep trouble at the tail-end of Asia Pacific trading but have staged quite a comeback in the past few hours. S&P 500 futures were down as much as 36 points or 0.8% at the lows but have all but erased that decline.





Nasdaq futures have also pared an over 1% drop to be down 0.1% only at the moment.





Tech is still a key focus with the recovery in the Nasdaq yesterday while impressive, still fell short of breaching above the 100-day moving average:



