US initial jobless claims 332K versus 325K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims

Initial jobless claims

The weekly US initial jobs claims and continuing claims are showing:
  • prior week 310K
  • Initial jobless claims 325K versus 325K estimate
  • four week moving average initial jobs claims 335.75K versus 340K .  This is the lowest level since March 14, 2020
  • Continuing claims 2665 K versus estimate 2785K
  • four week moving average continuing claims 2807.5K versus last week at 2857.5K.  The moving average is the lowest level since March 21, 2020
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 4 were in Louisiana (+7,664), Michigan (+5,318), California (+1,209), Kansas (+528), and Nevada (+420), 
  • The largest decreases were in Missouri (-6,949), New York (-3,020), Florida (-2,482), Tennessee (-1,923), and Georgia (-1,814). 
The data was more or less in line with expectations
