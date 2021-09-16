US initial jobless claims 332K versus 325K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims









prior week 310K



Initial jobless claims 325K versus 325K estimate



four week moving average initial jobs claims 335.75K versus 340K . This is the lowest level since March 14, 2020



Continuing claims 2665 K versus estimate 2785K



four week moving average continuing claims 2807.5K versus last week at 2857.5K. The moving average is the lowest level since March 21, 2020



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 4 were in Louisiana (+7,664), Michigan (+5,318), California (+1,209), Kansas (+528), and Nevada (+420),

The largest decreases were in Missouri (-6,949), New York (-3,020), Florida (-2,482), Tennessee (-1,923), and Georgia (-1,814).



The data was more or less in line with expectations

