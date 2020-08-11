US July NFIB small business optimism index 98.8 vs 100.5 expected

Latest data released by NFIB - 11 August 2020









The details highlight five of the ten sub-indexes in the survey fell, with the uncertainty index rising from 81 in June to 88 in July. Sales expectations over the next three months also fell by 8 points to a net 5% last month.

Small business optimism fell last month amid the spike in virus cases across the country, as that tempered with hopes for a quicker economic recovery, according to NFIB.