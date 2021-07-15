US July Philly Fed 21.9 vs 28.0 expected
US Philadelphia-area manufacturing data
In a special questions
- Prior was 30.7
- new orders 17.0 versus 22.2 last month
- employment 29.2 versus 30.7 last month
- Avg workweek vs 20.1 last month
- prices paid 69.7 versus 80.7 last month (prior was a record)
- 33% of the firms reported increases in the current activity this month while only 11% reported decreases. 51% reported no change
"How have wages and compensation change that your firm over the past three months?"
- Increased 73.6%
- no change 26.4%
- decreased 0.0%
"Since beginning of the year have you adjusted your budget for wage and compensation for 2021"
- Yes, and we are planning to increase wages and compensation by more than originally planned 56.6%
- Yes and we are planning to increase wages and compensation sooner than originally planned 35.8%
- No we have not needed to at make adjustments 20.8%