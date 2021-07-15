US July Philly Fed 21.9 vs 28.0 expected

Increased 73.6%



no change 26.4%



decreased 0.0%

"Since beginning of the year have you adjusted your budget for wage and compensation for 2021"

Yes, and we are planning to increase wages and compensation by more than originally planned 56.6%



Yes and we are planning to increase wages and compensation sooner than originally planned 35.8%



No we have not needed to at make adjustments 20.8%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

"How have wages and compensation change that your firm over the past three months?"