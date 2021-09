Prior was -$75.7B

Goods trade balance -$86.8B vs -$86.3B prior

US-China deficit $28.65B vs $27.84B prior

Exports +1.3%

Imports -0.2%



This is a sliver of good news for July but that's a small beat and it came on falling imports, which isn't a great sign for demand (and though, that's a small decline).