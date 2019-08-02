US June factory orders +0.6% vs +0.7% expected

US June 2019 factory orders

Prior was -0.7% (revised to -1.3%)



Ex transport +0.1% vs +1.2% prior







Revisions to March durable goods orders:





Durable goods orders +1.9% vs +2.0% in prelim report

Ex transport +1.0% vs +1.2% prelim

Capital goods orders non-defense ex air +1.5% vs +1.9% prelim

Capital goods shipments +0.3% vs +0.6% prelim

Revisions are generally lower and the headline is a bit of a disappointment and the revision is poor but this isn't any kind of game changer.