US Markit manufacturing PMI for Nov (F) 52.6 versus 52.2 estimate

The preliminary report showed a 52.2 level. In October the index was at 51.3.

Manufacturing PMI rises to its highest level since April 2019. Current index 52.6 versus 51.3 in October, but is below the year ago level of 55.3



output rises to 53.7 versus 52.4 in October. Highest reading since January 2019



new orders rises to the highest level since January 2019



The more followed ISM manufacturing index for November will be released at 10 AM ET with expectations of 49.2 versus 48.3. That index has been below the 50 level since August. The low for the year came in at 47.8 in September. The high for the year was at 58.8 in November 2018.

