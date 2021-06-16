US May housing starts 1572K vs 1630K estimate

US housing starts and building permits for May 2021





Prior report 1569K

Housing Starts 1572K vs 1630K estimate. Prior month revise to 1517K from 1569K



Building permits 1681K vs 1730K estimate. Prior month revise to 1733K from 1760K



Single-family housing completions 978K versus 1004K



Housing starts increased by 3.6%



Building permits fell by -3.0%



Although demand for housing is higher, builders struggle with material costs and shortages of both goods and qualified workers. The price of lumber has moderated from above $1733 to around $900. Lower borrowing costs offset some of the surgeon the prices of late as well.