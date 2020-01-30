US' Pompeo: China presents the central threat of our times

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Says that Chinese Communist Party agenda is not consistent with US' values

With all the talk about the coronavirus these days, let's not forget that the US and China still can't get along on many other issues like Huawei and more structural issues as loosely covered in the Phase One trade deal that was signed two weeks ago.


