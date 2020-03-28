US President Trump is considering enforceable quarantine on New York, New Jersey, parts of Connecticut
Trump tweeted his thinking
He added more in comments to media:
- "We might not have to do it but there's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine"
- "Short-term, two week on New York, probably New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut."
OK, so from those comments it appears he'll decide Saturday US time.
---
New York governor Andrew Cuomo says Trump's proposal is a "preposterous" idea
- counter-productive toward the president's goals of restarting the economy
In words that may resonate at the White House Cuomo warned of a plummeting stock market:
- "New York is the financial sector. You geographically restrict a state, you would paralyze the financial sector. You think the Dow Jones has gone down [now], it would drop like a stone. I don't even believe it's legal [due to the] interstate commerce clause.