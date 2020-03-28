US President Trump is considering enforceable quarantine on New York, New Jersey, parts of Connecticut

Trump tweeted his thinking





He added more in comments to media:

"We might not have to do it but there's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine"

"Short-term, two week on New York, probably New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut."

OK, so from those comments it appears he'll decide Saturday US time.





New York governor Andrew Cuomo says Trump's proposal is a "preposterous" idea

counter-productive toward the president's goals of restarting the economy

In words that may resonate at the White House Cuomo warned of a plummeting stock market:

"New York is the financial sector. You geographically restrict a state, you would paralyze the financial sector. You think the Dow Jones has gone down [now], it would drop like a stone. I don't even believe it's legal [due to the] interstate commerce clause.










