US president Trump: We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself
Trump tweets and makes reference to coronavirus containment measures
"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"
With so much economic carnage and the risk of financial dislocations causing a severe and permanent impact on the world economy, these are distressing times for central banks and governments everywhere.
As Adam pointed out last week, we may very well be heading towards Plan B - and that could be what is Trump referring to in his latest post above.