US Q1 GDP (second reading) -5.0% vs -4.8% expected

Details:

Final sales -3.7% vs -4.3% prelim

Consumer spending -6.8% vs -7.6% prelim



GDP deflator +1.6% vs +1.4% prelim

Core PCE +1.6% vs +1.8% exp

Gross private fixed investment -10.5% vs -5.6% prelim

Investment in equipment -196.7% vs -15.2% prelim

Exports -8.7% vs -8.7% prelim

Imports -15.5% vs -15.3% prelim

Government +0.8% vs +0.7% prelim



The spending side was a bit better after revisions but the overall picture worsened. This was the worst quarter since Q4 2008 but the current quarter will be much worse.