US retail chain Neiman Marcus said to be considering filing for bankruptcy

Bloomberg with the headline, add that 'to ease debt load'

One of the balms for the economic impact of the coronavirus spread is to ease credit access for firms to tide them through the coming hard months.

There are suggestions another way is to file for bankruptcy or some such protection and then 'start again' in 6 months or whatever it is.





Rest assured that while this headline is related to one company there will be many, many more considering such steps ahead.











