Prior was 1.330%

Directs 11.9% vs 10.5% prior

Indirecets 59.8% vs 72.0%



Bid to cover 2.14 vs 2.50 prior



That's a big miss and will put the steepener back in vogue. It's also good for USD/JPY on foreign demand.





Demand was strong in yesterday's 10-year sale but you can't blame anyone for not wanting to lend to the US government at 1.378% for 30 years.





Here's the cash market response: