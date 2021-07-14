US Senate Dem Budget Committee have agreed a $3.5tln deal
Newswires carrying the news, good as far as it goes but negotiations are still ahead
Via Reuters:
- US Senate Democratic leader Schumer says $3.5 trillion deal reached by Senate Budget Committee Democrats for partisan infrastructure bill
- Schumer says deal includes expansion of medicare
- Schumer says Biden to go to capitol hill on Wednesday to talk to senate democrats about large infrastructure bill
Still, mustn't grumble, equity longs will be encouraged.
Oh, here we go .... Schumer says there is still difficult work ahead on partisan infrastructure bill.