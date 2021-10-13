US September CPI +5.4% y/y vs +5.3% expected

Ex food and energy +4.0% vs +4.0% y/y expected

Prior ex food and energy +4.0%



Core m/m +0.2% vs +0.2% exp



Prior core m/m +0.1% -- was lowest since Fed

Full report



The main numbers are all close to expectations and that's led to a mostly muted response. The dollar is a bit higher on the higher headline but it's likely to be the strong wage numbers that get a response. Wage growth is the real crux of inflation and that's something that was also evident in the non-farm payrolls report.





The caveat is that delta job cuts of food services and low wage workers could be skewing the picture. That something that would quickly resolve with US covid cases plunging. However rising yields suggest the market isn't so sure. That's filtering through to USD gains as well.







Used cars -0.7% m/m vs -1.5% prior

Used cars +24.4% vs +31.9% y/y prior



New vehicles +1.3% vs +1.2% m/m prior

New vehicles +8.7% vs +7.6% y/y prior



Shelter +0.4% vs +0.2% m/m prior



Energy +1.3% m/m vs +2.0% m/m prior



Energy +24.8% y/y



Food +0.9% m/m vs +0.4% prior

Airline fares -6.4% vs -9.1% prior

The jump in food prices was driven by meats, poultry, fish, and eggs. Beef was particularly strong, up 4.8% m/m and 17.6% y/y.

Core inflation: