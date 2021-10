Prior was 8.3% y/y

PPI ex food and energy 6.8% vs 7.1% expected

m/m PPI +0.5% vs +0.6% expected

m/m ex food and energy +0.2% vs +0.5% expected



This is the highest since at least November 2010 on the headline but the ex food and energy numbers are on the soft side. That highlights that pipeline price stresses might not be quite as high as advertised.