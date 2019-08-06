US stock markets battle back and hit fresh highs

The bulls get the upper hand

The bears weren't able to get the market into the red and now they're on the defensive. The S&P 500 is up 32 points to a session high at 2876.





It's an impressive performance especially given the headlines from Pence and Bullard but we're still well-within yesterday's range. It's going to take some time to sort this out. We will hear from the Fed's Evans in the day ahead. He's another dove would could also deliver a blow to the market if he doesn't want to ease more.