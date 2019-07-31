US stocks end wild day down but off lows

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Major indices fall over 1% today

The major indices are ending lower on the day (and over 1% in each index), but it could have been worse. At the session lows, the major indices showed the following declines:

  • Nasdaq, -163.59 points
  • S&P, -55.1 points
  • Dow, -478.42 points
Each of the indices are still closing down, but they are also off the lows as the market reacted to the Chair Powell's "mid-market cycle" comment in his press conference (that was walked back a bit later when admitted there may be other cuts).  

Below are the final numbers for the major indices.

  • The Nasdaq -98.196 points or -1.19% at 8175.41. The high reached 8299.82. The low extended to 8110.02
  • The S&P fell -32.87 points or -1.09% at 2980.32. The high reached 3017.40. The low reached 2958.08
  • The Dow fell -333.48 points or -1.23% at 26864.23. The high reached 27281.65. The low reached 26718.60
The below chart shows the %high, %low and %change for the major indices in Europe and North America.

Major indices fall over 1% todayThe cut by the Fed, certainly did not help the yield curve. In fact, the yield curve flattened (the market wants more cuts).  The 2 year moved up 2.2 bps and the 10 year fell -4.7 bps.

US yield curve got flatter
