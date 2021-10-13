U.S. Treasury to auction off $24 billion of reopened 30 year bonds

Auction to occur at the top of the hour





The six month averages of the major components of the recent auctions shows:

Bid to cover, 2.31x



Directs (a measure of domestic demand), 19.1%

Indirects (a measure of international demand), 62.7%

Dealers (the dealers sop up the left over volume), 18.1% The last auction yield came in at 1.91%.. The current 30 year is trading around 2.05%. That is down around -5.6 basis points on the day.

Yesterday the treasury auctioned off 38 billion of 10 year reopened notes with decent demand from both the domestic and international bidders.





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

the U.S. Treasury will auction off 24 billion of reopened at 30 year bonds at the top of the hour (29 year and 10 month).